Children Fore Children Golf Tournament
- Date:
- Saturday, May 20, 2017
- Time:
- Location:
- Tattersall Youth Development at The First Tee Chesterfield Golf Course, 6736 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield
Participate in the Children Fore Children Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 20th at the Tattersall Youth Development at The First Tee Chesterfield Golf Course. The tournament is for children from 5 to 18 (if still in high school). There are 2 divisions in the Children Fore Children Golf Tournament this year: 18 Hole Division and The SNAG (Starting New At Golf) Division.
- 18 Hole Division – Cost $30. Shotgun Start at 8:30am.
- SNAG Division – Cost $20. Shotgun Start at 10am. Ideal for golfers between the ages of 5-9.
Each participant is encouraged to fundraise through our FirstGiving page to be eligible for additional prizes. All participants will receive lunch, goody bag, snacks, prizes and awards. Registration fees and additional funds raised will support the many children that receive services at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.